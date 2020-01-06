US Woman Sues Travel Agency After Falling Off Camel's Back In Morocco

A woman has sued Massachusetts-based travel agency after a camel tossed her to the ground while touring in Morocco. Breanne Ayala sued TripAdvisor and its subsidiary Viator on January 5 for negligence, breach of contract and failing to ensure the camel tour company was operating safely. The New Jersey resident, Ayala and her family had booked a sunset camel tour in Marrakech, Morocco through Viator.

Read - US Woman Suffers Severe Burns After Vape Pen Explodes In Her Backpack

The 'tourist' claims that she and her family were not informed about a safety briefing before the tour that took place in January 2018 and thus filed a lawsuit in Norfolk Superior Court. Reportedly, the TripAdvisor spokesperson has declined to comment on the pending case. According to the lawsuit, the camel which made Ayala fall and breaks her arm was pregnant and was a month away from giving birth.

The camel had reportedly runoff from the caravan and while the handlers waited to call the ambulance, the tour company owner arrived an hour later. Ayala not only underwent surgery but was also admitted to the hospital in Morocco for two days. Ayala's attorney Andrew Abraham said that one can not call it 'own risk' because what was meant to happen, did not take place.

Abraham said, “What was supposed to happen didn’t happen, and I don’t think you can say, ‘It’s at your own risk, too bad”.

Read - US Woman Sues Soda Brand For Not Making Her Lose Weight, Loses Case

Woman sues soda brand

In another peculiar lawsuit, a California-based woman filed a lawsuit against a diet soda brand, claiming that she was misled into believing that it would help her lose some weight, which it did not. A three-judge bench from a California's 9th circuit appeals court rejected the case and ruled that the diet soda company does not claim anything for weight loss. According to the verdict, "The prevalent understanding of the term in (the marketplace) is that the "diet" version of a soft drink has fewer calories than its "regular" counterpart. Just because some consumers may unreasonably interpret the term differently does not render the use of "diet" in a soda's brand name false or deceptive."

Read - Woman Sues Epstein Estate, Says She Was 14 During Encounter

Read - Deepika Padukone & Boney Kapoor Unveil 'Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar'; Latter Breaks Down

(With AP inputs)