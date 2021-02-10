Dalai Lama Expresses Grief Over Uttarakhand Glacier Disaster; Makes Donation From His Fund

The 14th Dalai Lama on Wednesday wrote a letter to Uttarakhand Cheif Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressing grief over the devastation at the state's Chamoli district in light of the horrific glacier break and resulting flash flooding in the state. The Dalai Lama Trust will also provide relief money to the Uttarakhand government to emerge from the disaster.

Dalai Lama's letter to Uttarakhand CM

While offering his sympathy and support to the People of Uttarakhand, Dalai Lama wrote in a letter, “I offer my condolences to those who have lost loved ones, and pray for them. I also pray for the safety and well being of those who are still missing. I understand that both the Central and the State Governments are engaged in rescue work and are doing their utmost to provide relief to people affected by this calamity. As a gesture of solidarity with the people of Uttarakhand, I have asked the Dalai Lama Trust to make a donation towards the relief and rescue efforts.”

Also Read: Assam Govt To Discontinue Mandatory Covid Test For Air & Rail Passengers From March 1

Also Read: Twitter Watching? Centre Uses Koo To Call Out Its 'unusual' Blog Post; Sets Record Clear

Apart from Dalai Lama, several other famous personalities including Bollywood actors, politicians, cricketers and others have shared their condolences to the families of victims. Haryana government donated Rs 11 crore in the view of rescue operations and re-construction of the dams and bridges in the affected areas. Indian batsman-wicketkeeper Rishab Pant also donated his match fee for the well being of the affected.

Glacier breach in U'khand

The glacier burst in the Chamoli district in Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand and caused severe destruction in the areas of Joshimath. According to the reports, the death toll has reached 33 and near 174 people, including the workers of the Rishiganga hydro project, are still missing.

Also Read: 'No Room For Apprehensions At This Stage': MHA Allays Concerns Over Hathras Case Probe

Also Read: Ravana Came By Rath & Kidnapped Sita; Now BJP Is Coming: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee