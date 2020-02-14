The Debate
Valentine's Day: Trump's Former Press Secretary Offering Personalized Message For $199

Rest of the World News

People on Valentine's day will have the option of buying a $199 personalized Valentine's message from Trump's former press secretary Sean Spicer.

With people celebrating Valentine's Day on February 14, people will reportedly have the option of buying a $199 personalized Valentine's message from Donald Trump's former press secretary Sean Spicer. In a video that Spicer uploaded on his official Instagram handle, he said that it was an amazing deal, adding that he was also slashing down his set prices on Cameo by 50 per cent for a period of one month only. Cameo is an application that allows people to purchase personalized messages from their favourite celebrities.

Sean Spicer's noble deed

According to reports, Spicer initially charged a sum of $400 but slashed it down to $199. Also, he will be donating all the proceeds to a charity The Independence Fund. It is a charity that supports veterans with physical disabilities or mental health issues.

"If you forgot to get someone you love a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift, it’s not too late. I’ve made my video shout outs on Cameo more than half off, only $199 through the end of Feb and all the proceeds are going directly to the Independence Fund. You get the best way to tell someone you love them (a video from me), and to do some good at the same time- a win-win! Head to the link in my bio or search me on the Cameo app."

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sean Spicer (@seanmspicer) on

Sean Spicer is not the only one who is available to hand out personalized messages for a price, people can also get it done from celebrities such as Mr Heckles from popular sitcom Friends($30), Luke from Gilmore Girls($135) etc.

Published:
