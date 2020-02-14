Richa Chadha Pens Down An Emotional Love Letter For Ali Fazal On Valentine's Day

Panga actor Richa Chadha penned down an emotional and empowering love letter for her beau Ali Fazal. In the letter, she mentioned how love means different things to different people and what love means to them. She even emphasised the importance of being great individually as well as being great together. Check out the emotional letter written by the actor to her partner and Fukrey co-star.

Richa Chadha's letter to Ali Fazal

In the letter, Richa Chadha mentions that they are referred to as a ‘power couple’,however, she states that she doesn’t know what qualifies a couple to be a power couple. In the letter, she mentions that the two have defied all the clichés by coming together. She also stated that she cherishes the good memories that she spent with him and adds that the bad memories were also necessary to strengthen their relationship.

Richa Chadha captioned the post with a simple Valentine’s day wish for Ali Fazal on a special occasion. Ali Fazal has commented on the post saying that he could not hold his tears after reading it. He even thanked her for the sweet gesture. Check out what he commented on Richa's post.

It has been reported that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of their film Fukrey. The couple started dating within two years of the film. The couple has been together for about five years now. Richa Chadha often posts pictures with Ali Fazal, who is also seen posting pictures of Richa on his social media account. Richa Chadha herself had previously revealed in an interview that they are in a great space and that they are in no hurry to get married.

