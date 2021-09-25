After wrapping up his engagements in Washington, which included meetings with US President Joe Biden and Quad leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session. Prime Minister Modi on Friday night (local time) greeted a large number of Indian-Americans, who gathered to meet him outside his hotel in New York, according to ANI. Chants of "Modi Modi", "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" greeted Prime Minister Modi as he interacted with people cheering for him.

Landed in New York City. Will be addressing the UNGA at 6:30 PM (IST) on the 25th. pic.twitter.com/CUtlNZ83JT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2021

One of the highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to other countries has been his interactions with people of the Indian diaspora. The Indian Americans constitute about 1.2% of the United States population. The people of Indian diaspora gave a warm welcome to PM Modi outside his hotel in New York. Someone in the crowd was heard saying, "Modiji, we are proud of you." Prime Minister Modi waved at them before going inside the hotel.

US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people outside & at the hotel in New York pic.twitter.com/a91xAZUV21 — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2021

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi meets people as they cheer for him & chant 'Vande Mataram' & 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' outside the hotel in New York.



He is scheduled to address at the 76th session of UNGA pic.twitter.com/hafLDBSimC — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a similar welcome upon his arrival in Washington. Indian-Americans in Washington also gathered to welcome PM Modi when he reached there for a three-day US visit on Wednesday. Modi had shared pictures of his interaction with Indian American community on the microblogging site. PM Modi posted the pictures along with the caption, "Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world.".

Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world. pic.twitter.com/6cw2UR2uLH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

Before he arrived in New York, the Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. He also met his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. PM Modi also attended the first in-person Quad summit hosted by President Joe Biden. The Indian Prime Minister also held meetings with top CEOs and business leaders for discussing about investment in India. PM Modi will conclude his US visit on September 25 with an address at the United Nations General Assembly.

Had an outstanding meeting with @POTUS @JoeBiden. His leadership on critical global issues is commendable. We discussed how India and USA will further scale-up cooperation in different spheres and work together to overcome key challenges like COVID-19 and climate change. pic.twitter.com/nnSVE5OSdL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021

Here are glimpses from the Quad leaders meeting. The discussions with @POTUS @JoeBiden, PM @ScottMorrisonMP and PM @sugawitter were extensive and productive. pic.twitter.com/cNedF0XRz6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021

Glad to have met @VP @KamalaHarris. Her feat has inspired the entire world. We talked about multiple subjects that will further cement the India-USA friendship, which is based on shared values and cultural linkages. pic.twitter.com/46SvKo2Oxv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021

Japan is one of India’s most valued partners. I had an excellent meeting with PM @sugawitter on a variety of subjects that would further boost cooperation between our nations. A strong India-Japan friendship augurs well for the entire planet. pic.twitter.com/5N9ibqWDzy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021

It is always wonderful to interact with my good friend, PM @ScottMorrisonMP. We had wide-ranging deliberations on strengthening cooperation in the fields of commerce, trade, energy and more. pic.twitter.com/rRkNxNc8Nr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021

Through the morning, had extensive discussions with top CEOs and business leaders on investment in India. They were appreciative of India’s reform trajectory. Closer economic linkages between India and USA benefit the people of our nations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2021

PM Modi at UNGA

After conducting significant meetings with US President Joe Biden and Quad leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Session. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted informing the nation "current membership of the UN Security Council lends even greater significance!" PM Modi will be speaking at the general debate of the 76th session of the UNGA at 6.30 pm (local time).

