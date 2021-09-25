Last Updated:

WATCH: 'Vande Mataram': PM Modi Meets People Of Indian Diaspora Outside His Hotel In New York

After completing his engagements in Washington, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York to address the 76th United Nations General Assembly(UNGA)

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
PM Modi

IMAGE: ANI


After wrapping up his engagements in Washington, which included meetings with US President Joe Biden and Quad leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session. Prime Minister Modi on Friday night (local time) greeted a large number of Indian-Americans, who gathered to meet him outside his hotel in New York, according to ANI. Chants of "Modi Modi", "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" greeted Prime Minister Modi as he interacted with people cheering for him.

One of the highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to other countries has been his interactions with people of the Indian diaspora. The Indian Americans constitute about 1.2% of the United States population. The people of Indian diaspora gave a warm welcome to PM Modi outside his hotel in New York. Someone in the crowd was heard saying, "Modiji, we are proud of you." Prime Minister Modi waved at them before going inside the hotel.

READ | PM Modi invites US President Biden to visit India, lauds his leadership on global issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a similar welcome upon his arrival in Washington. Indian-Americans in Washington also gathered to welcome PM Modi when he reached there for a three-day US visit on Wednesday. Modi had shared pictures of his interaction with Indian American community on the microblogging site. PM Modi posted the pictures along with the caption, "Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world.".

READ | PM Modi lauds Chennai Central Station after it becomes fully solar powered

Before he arrived in New York, the Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. He also met his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. PM Modi also attended the first in-person Quad summit hosted by President Joe Biden. The Indian Prime Minister also held meetings with top CEOs and business leaders for discussing about investment in India. PM Modi will conclude his US visit on September 25 with an address at the United Nations General Assembly. 

READ | Joe Biden highlights Kamala Harris' Indian roots, praises her mother during PM Modi's meet

PM Modi at UNGA

After conducting significant meetings with US President Joe Biden and Quad leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Session. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted informing the nation "current membership of the UN Security Council lends even greater significance!" PM Modi will be speaking at the general debate of the 76th session of the UNGA at 6.30 pm (local time). 

Image: ANI

Inputs from ANI

READ | PM Modi says discussions with QUAD leaders were 'extensive and productive'
Tags: PM Modi, PM Modi in US, New York
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND