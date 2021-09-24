FULL REMARKS: PM Modi & President Biden Meet At The White House To Bolster India-US Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his four-day visit to the United States, on Friday, September 24 took part in a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden. This was the first time PM Narendra Modi and Joe Biden met for a one-on-one after the latter assumed the Presidency. The last meeting between the two leaders was in 2014 when Joe Biden was the Vice President of the US while PM Modi had just taken over the Prime Ministerial post in India.

PM Modi-President Biden bilateral meet

In the first remarks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Joe Biden said that he has known the Indian Prime Minister for years. Highlighting his belief that the US-India relationship is bound to be stronger, the US President pointed that from here on begins a new chapter in Indo - US relationships. "The PM and I'll be talking about COVID, climate change, Indo-Pacific," he said and added that COVID is the main focus for now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking Joe Biden for welcoming him and his delegation, recollected their earlier conversation in 2014 and then in 2016, during which the latter had laid out the vision for India-US bilateral relations. He added, "Today, you are taking initiatives to implement your vision for India-US relations."

Calling the third decade of the century very important, PM Modi highlighted that under the leadership of Joe Biden, 'the seeds sown' by them will be a transformative period in Indo-US relations and democracies all across the world. "During this transformative period in Indo-US relations, both countries are committed to democratic values and traditions and they will only increase further," India's PM further said.

Coming back to the topics put forth by President Biden, PM Modi asserted that they were all very crucial for the country. The Indian PM added, "His efforts on COVID-19, mitigating climate change and the Quad are noteworthy."

'Trade is also equally important'

PM Modi also took the opportunity to highlight the importance of trade between India and the US. "In this decade, we can be complementary to each other," the Indian PM underlined that there are many things with the US, that are needed by India and many things with India that can be useful for the US. He added, "Trade will be a major sector in this decade."

President Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended the bilateral on a good note with a handshake, and a hug, putting the solidarity between India and the US at present as well as in the upcoming days quite clear.

Watch their full remarks and answers to the media in the video above