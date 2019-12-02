Venice Rejects Referendum On Splitting From Its Sister City Mestre

People of Venice rejected the referendum on splitting from sister city Mestre in the fifth vote in 40 years. A mere 18.6 per cent of 2,06,553 potential voters had shown up at the polls on December 1. The bulk of the votes in favor of a split had come from the mainland in most of the previous votes, in 1979, 1989, 1994 and 2003. The two cities became a single administration in 1926 when Mestre's petrochemical plant was being built. The population of Venice and its 11 islands was roughly six times that of nearby Mestre at that time.

Mestre's economy grew stronger than that of Venice

Gradually, the situation changed as new factories created jobs in Mestre while Venetians began to leave a city where life was rendered increasingly hard by mass tourism and frequent flooding. There has been a considerable change in the number of residents as well as Venice and the islands now have 91,000 residents against Mestre's 1,77,000. Venice was devastated by the second-highest flooding on record in recent days. This led to speculation in some quarters that the yes camp could draw strength from the argument that a more local administration would be better placed to solve Venice's very specific problems.

Venice Mayor, Parliamentarians oppose the split

Luigi Brugnaro, the mayor of Venice, is vehemently against the referendum and even took legal action to try to block it, despite promising a vote in his 2015 election campaign. He has urged citizens to snub the ballot, arguing that independence would come at a huge cost and that it would take years to untangle bureaucracy. Nicola Pellicani, a parliamentarian for the center-left Democratic party who lives in Mestre, also opposes the referendum. To believe that big problems that have been there for years can be resolved by a small commune is an illusion. What we need is a strong administration – we have never had this.

