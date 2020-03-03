Germany's Angela Merkel Denied Handshake By Minister Over Coronavirus Dread, Watch Video

As the fears of deadly coronavirus increase with its spread to more than 60 countries with over 90,000 confirmed cases worldwide, German Chancellor, Angela Merkel was recently denied a handshake. As she arrived at the meeting in Berlin on March 2 and approached the Federal Minister of the Interior of Germany for a handshake, he snubbed her. However, Merkel took it in “good humour” and sat at her position. The brief reaction between both lawmakers has gone viral with many internet users saying “that was smart”.

The minister who smiled and then refused to shake hands is Horst Seehofer and decided to keep his hands to himself as the easily spread virus has already infected at least 188 people in Germany. Merkel also reportedly said that what Seehofer did was the “right thing to do”.

German Interior Minister refused to shake hand with Chancellor Angela Merkel due to the ongoing corona virus outbreak..Horst Seehofer said he's stopped handshakes because of the virus.

Merkel later said it was "the right thing to do" #CoronaOutbreak pic.twitter.com/QmQuDh4UPw — Waseem Sajjad (@waseem_swaty) March 2, 2020

Netizens agree with Seehofer

While most netizens have agreed with the German lawmakers to avoid handshakes and touch as world battles the epidemic, others also offered the Indian way to greet, 'namaste'. One of the Twitter users also suggested “foot five”. In order to create awareness regarding the precautionary measures of the deadly coronavirus, most netizens wanted this to be the “usual practice”.

Well done. That wasn’t rude....that was smart. — NuNuBamaMom (@ItsNotPersonal0) March 2, 2020

That's probably a good example to set. — Michi (@cbn2) March 2, 2020

well handled by both. — democracylives (@democracylives2) March 2, 2020

In India that's why do NAMASTE 🙏🙏🙏 — Sridhar N (@Sridhar_SRN) March 2, 2020

I second this idea. I know it as Wai but yeah, it's pretty much the same thing 🙏🙏🙏 No physical contact but the respect is still there. — 💞💕💝💖💘💝 (@MomotaroTwr) March 2, 2020

Nah the foot five is better — Thomas Mansfield (@ThomasM67458343) March 2, 2020

Hilarious! ~ no offence at all! Good sense of humour! — Jeffrey Beatty Ⓐccessibility Ⓛens (@macjbby) March 2, 2020

😂😂prevention is better — NASTY_PEARL♌ (@Cuttieruttie1) March 2, 2020

He's right. People should not be shaking hands. — JoAnn McIntosh (@Morgalisa) March 2, 2020

Physician Matt McCarthy in Manhattan said today that all the physicians in meetings have stopped shaking hands. He also said it's past containment time, now we need mitigation. — In Wisc 88 (@InWisc88) March 2, 2020

