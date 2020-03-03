The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Germany's Angela Merkel Denied Handshake By Minister Over Coronavirus Dread, Watch Video

Rest of the World News

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel was recently denied a handshake at the meeting in Berlin on March 2 and approached her minister over coronavirus dread.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Angela Merkel

As the fears of deadly coronavirus increase with its spread to more than 60 countries with over 90,000 confirmed cases worldwide, German Chancellor, Angela Merkel was recently denied a handshake. As she arrived at the meeting in Berlin on March 2 and approached the Federal Minister of the Interior of Germany for a handshake, he snubbed her. However, Merkel took it in “good humour” and sat at her position. The brief reaction between both lawmakers has gone viral with many internet users saying “that was smart”. 

The minister who smiled and then refused to shake hands is Horst Seehofer and decided to keep his hands to himself as the easily spread virus has already infected at least 188 people in Germany. Merkel also reportedly said that what Seehofer did was the “right thing to do”. 

Netizens agree with Seehofer

While most netizens have agreed with the German lawmakers to avoid handshakes and touch as world battles the epidemic, others also offered the Indian way to greet, 'namaste'. One of the Twitter users also suggested “foot five”. In order to create awareness regarding the precautionary measures of the deadly coronavirus, most netizens wanted this to be the “usual practice”. 

Read -  Australia To Use Biosecurity Law To Restrict Movements Of Coronavirus Patients

Read -  'Won't Get Help': US Woman With 'all' Coronavirus Symptoms 'denied' Test

Read - Is There A Coronavirus Vaccine? Here's Where The Quest To Prevent & Cure Currently Stands

Read - James Bond Fans Urge Makers To Delay 'No Time To Die’ Release Amid Coronavirus Fear

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MEA
INDIA SUMMONS IRANIAN ENVOY
Coronavirus
IS THERE A CORONAVIRUS VACCINE?
Coronavirus
PUBLIC HEALTH AND JOURNALISM
Sanjay Singh
SANJAY SINGH ON PARLIAMENT SCUFFLE
World Wildlife Day 2020
WORLD WILDLIFE DAY 2020
Hardik Pandya
HARDIK PANDYA GOES BERSERK