Video: Hubble Spots Comet That Found 'temporary Parking Place' Near Jupiter’s Asteroids

National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Hubble Telescope has spotted a young comet that took temporary parking near Jupiter's asteroid. The comet settled near asteroid called "Trojans" that orbit the sun alongside Jupiter. According to NASA Hubble Telescope, this is the first time a comet has been seen near Trojan asteroids. The video has caught the attention of netizens and since being shared, the video has gathered more than 2.4 lakh views. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.

Hubble Telescope spots comet

According to NASA Hubble Telescope, the comet came from a region of icy debris beyond Neptune's orbit, called the Kuiper belt. The Trojans orbit the Sun in two groups with one trailing behind Jupitar while the other leading ahead in its path.NASA Hubble on Instagram posted a video alongside the caption, "Hubble spotted a comet that found a temporary parking place near Jupiter’s asteroids. This is the first time a comet-like object has been seen near these asteroids, called Trojans, but this unexpected guest won’t stay for long." Take a look at the post.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 2.4 lakh views. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. One user wrote, "Thanks for the info, it's really very interesting." "Every NASA presentation needs to be as interesting and well done as this one. Fun to watch and I learned some things. Thanks", wrote another user. Another individual wrote, "Interesting. Thank you Hubble." "Another excellent discovery by the Space Telescope. truly one of NASA's greatest scientific accomplishments in helping humanity gain a better understanding of our universe", wrote another individual. Another person commented, "looks lovely. it makes me wonder how beautiful the outer space is when filled with these eclectic pieces." "This is amazing. Thank you for the video", wrote another user.

