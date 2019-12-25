Video Of A 95-year-old Texas Woman Conducting A Cappella Choir Goes Viral

Video of a 95-year-old woman conducting an A Cappella Choir in Wylie, Texas has gone viral since it was posted on youtube. Doris Trousdale was a choir director for many years. On December 20, she conducted the Wylie East High School A Capella choir.

Music never fades

Ashley Dame, choir director of Wylie East said that they were absolutely flooded with people and she was ecstatic that it has touched so many people. The video resonates so much, she added. She further said that music never fades in the memories of people. She also went on to thank Trousdale for allowing the Wylie East High School Choir to be a part of the special moment. Watch the hearT warming video here:

