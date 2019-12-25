The Debate
The Debate
Video Of A 95-year-old Texas Woman Conducting A Cappella Choir Goes Viral

Rest of the World News

95-year-old woman, Doris Trousdale conducted an a Cappella Choir in Wylie, Texas. The event featuring the retired choir director was flooded by people

95-year-old

Video of a  95-year-old woman conducting an A Cappella Choir in Wylie, Texas has gone viral since it was posted on youtube. Doris Trousdale was a choir director for many years. On December 20, she conducted the Wylie East High School A Capella choir.

Music never fades 

Ashley Dame, choir director of Wylie East said that they were absolutely flooded with people and she was ecstatic that it has touched so many people. The video resonates so much, she added. She further said that music never fades in the memories of people. She also went on to thank Trousdale for allowing the Wylie East High School Choir to be a part of the special moment. Watch the hearT warming video here:

Another 91-year old is winning the internet and grabbing eyeballs all across the world for her bold and colour pop dressing sense. The social media icon, who goes by the name of Baddie Winkle on Instagram has over 3.8 million followers. Also, adding to the list of her followers are the American rapper Drake, singers Miley Cyrus and Rihanna. 

Helen Ruth Elam, who is giving a tough competition to the youngsters often posts pictures of herself decked up in beautiful neon and vibrant attires. The fashionista has proved that age is just a number. Many of her followers are impressed by the tagline of her profile which reads, "Stealing Your Man Since 1928." 

Another grandmother from New Yorkshire in the UK, since years, has been making a profit from her Christmas dinner by charging each member an amount of £35 for the privilege. Hayley Garbutt, from Filey, North Yorkshire, has decided to make it a yearly tradition to charge her family for their Christmas dinner as the family was growing. The catering business later expanded to other people across the town. 

