Badshah Reveals He Was The First Choice For THIS Role Of Vicky Kaushal

Rapper Badshah has developed a firm foot in Bollywood by singing several Bollywood songs that went on to be chartbusters. The singer latest song, Munna Badnaam Hua for the upcoming Salman Khan movie Dabangg 3. He also made his Bollywood acting debut with Khandani Shafakhana. However, you would be shocked to note that the singer was also offered the role of Vicky Kaushal in Lust Stories and Diljit Dosanjh in Good Newwz. He revealed the same in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Badshah comments on being offered different roles in the past

In the course of the show, Badshah made certain revelations about the Bollywood movie roles that he had been offered. In conversation with Kapil Sharma, Badshah was asked about the role of Vicky Kaushal's role being offered to him for the series Lust Stories. Badshah said that the makers of the show have approached him to pay the role of a Punjabi boy who cannot satisfy his wife. He added that he wanted to do something else and therefore, ditched the role and chose Khandani Shafakhana. In the movie, Badshah played the role of a boy who suffers from the problem of erectile dysfunction.

Furthermore, Badshah also said that he was also offered the role of Diljit Dosanjh in the movie Good Newwz. He said that the makers of the film Good Newzz approached him to play the role of a man who isn’t able to get his wife pregnant.

Also Read | Badshah: These Photos Prove That The Rapper Is Also A True Style Icon

Also Read| Badshah: Take a look back at the dapper rapper's most popular songs of 2019

In the show, while talking to Kapil Sharma, Badshah also talked about A.R. Rahman’s reaction to the remake of his song Humma Humma. He said that when he heard the newest remixed version of the song, he didn’t like it at the first go. However, he started liking it gradually. The singer added that A.R. Rahman met him at a party after 5 months of the launch of the song and said that he was wrong in his judgment.

Also Read| When Badshah was dumped by his girlfriend before making it big in the industry

Also Read| Rapper Badshah says he was madly in love once but she left him; singer cites the reason

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.