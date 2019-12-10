Kylie Jenner-Travis Scott: Her Granny Feels Starting Family Before Marriage Doesn't Work

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott put an end to their relationship earlier this year and made rounds in the news for the same. While answering questions asked by media, Kylie Jenner’s grandmother, Esther Jenner might have spilt beans on why she thinks Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke-up. Here is everything that the 93-year-old celebrity grandmother had to say about the break-up of her celebrity granddaughter and the rapper:

Also read: Kylie Jenner Stuns In Designer Snowsuits As She Continues Her Snowy Vacation With Stormi

‘It doesn’t work! I don’t know’ – Esther Jenner

During a conversation with a leading portal, Esther Jenner told them (what she thought) was the reason for the breakup of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Talking about Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi, Esther Jenner told how Kylie Jenner and herself both have iPhones and FaceTime, and how Kylie Jenner gets the baby in the video chat quite often. Esther Jenner also added that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi is a darling little child and that she loves to see her grow up.

Also read: Why Doesn't Drake Want To Date The World's Youngest Billionaire Kylie Jenner?

During her conversation, Esther Jenner also mentioned how she was sympathising with Kylie Jenner over her breakup with Travis Scott sometime ago. Esther also told how Kylie quickly averted the conversation, saying that both the celebrities would be good parents to Stormi Webster. Giving her view of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott splitting, Esther Jenner noted that young people think that they can start a family without being married. In conclusion to what she had to say, she added that the idea of starting a family without getting married does not work!

Also read: Check Out Some Of Kylie Jenner's Stunning And Most Dramatic Outfits Ever | Pictures Inside

More about Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is a media personality, actor, model and businesswoman based out of LA, California. She is a star of the reality television series titled Keeping Up With The Kardashians since 2007. She is also the founder and CEO of Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie Jenner’s approximate net worth has been estimated to be around $ 1 billion.

Also read: Kylie Jenner Spends Thanksgiving With Ex-husband Travis Scott! Watch Video

More about Travis Scott

Jacques Berman Webster II, better known as Travis Scott among the fans, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. In 2012, Travis Scott signed his first major-label deal with Epic Records. Throughout his career, Travis Scott has been known to have recorded three stand-alone studio albums, two collaborative albums, and two mixtapes.

Also read: Kylie Jenner's Ex-husband Travis Scott Still In Love With Her?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.