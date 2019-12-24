91-year-old Granny Turns Style Icon With Her Vibrant Outfits

A 91-year old granny is winning the internet and grabbing eyeballs all across the world for her bold and colour pop dressing sense. The social media icon, who goes by the name of Baddie Winkle on Instagram has over 3.8 million followers. Also adding to the list of her followers are the American rapper Drake, singers Miley Cyrus and Rihanna.

“Stealing your man since 1928”

Helen Ruth Elam, who is giving a tough competition to the youngsters often posts pictures of herself decked up in beautiful neon and vibrant attires. The fashionista has proved that age is just a number. Many of her followers are impressed by the tagline of her profile which reads, "Stealing Your Man Since 1928." Catch her pictures here:

Her OOTD has left many people pleasantly surprised. Netizens across the globe have lauded her spirit and bold outfits leaving no chance of commenting on her pictures. A user wrote, "This woman’s page makes me think of your old boss." Another user wrote that she is awesome while another sought advice for the kind of Christmas gift for her own grandmother. Many young girls have frequently asked her about her outfits, adding that they want them too. Read the other comments here :

Elam, who became an Internet sensation at the age of 85, is known for her nonchalant attitude and eclectic style. According to various reports, she first became an internet sensation after her great-granddaughter took to social media to post a picture of her. She had often said that pink is her favourite colour and continues to rock the internet with her favourite pink outfits.

