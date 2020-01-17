The Debate
Video Of Duck Feeding Grains To Fishes Takes Internet By Storm

Rest of the World News

A heartwarming video has surfaced on the internet which shows a female mallard duck seemed to be feeding fish from its own food bowl which lies over the water.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a duck feeding fish from its own food bowl. In the heartwarming video, a female mallard duck is seen pecking at some grain in a big container which is placed over the water body. The duck dips its beak filled with grain into the water and a school of fish is seen eating the grains. It is still unclear where the video was shot. The video shows the bird doing this frequently and it was shared on social media with the title 'duck feeds fish’.

Netizens reactions over the video

The video was first surfaced on a popular Brazilian fishermen’s group on Facebook where it managed to garner over 11 million views. Since then, it has gone viral on multiple social media platforms. People praised the adorable video and added that it showed how beautiful nature is. Many reacted to the video saying that it was not very unusual behaviour. 

