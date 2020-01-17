Video Of Duck Feeding Grains To Fishes Takes Internet By Storm

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a duck feeding fish from its own food bowl. In the heartwarming video, a female mallard duck is seen pecking at some grain in a big container which is placed over the water body. The duck dips its beak filled with grain into the water and a school of fish is seen eating the grains. It is still unclear where the video was shot. The video shows the bird doing this frequently and it was shared on social media with the title 'duck feeds fish’.

READ: China Mourns Native Paddlefish Scientists Say Is Now Extinct

Netizens reactions over the video

The video was first surfaced on a popular Brazilian fishermen’s group on Facebook where it managed to garner over 11 million views. Since then, it has gone viral on multiple social media platforms. People praised the adorable video and added that it showed how beautiful nature is. Many reacted to the video saying that it was not very unusual behaviour.

READ: Ariana Grande Trolls Her Fans With A Picture Of Fish; Asks Whether She Should Get LASIK

Whoa, what a very different world this would be if humans acted more like animals. — Izzibella (@Izzibella13) January 17, 2020

So the duck has pet fish. 🦆🐟🐠🐟🐡 — Dee (@CaramelGurl2000) January 17, 2020

Here a mother goose who seems to be substituting the feeding of baby chicks with feeding of fish..

Too amazing how nature is color blind! — Teddybear Darling (@TeddybearDarlii) January 17, 2020

He just want to get kisses from these fishes! 😍😂 — Annaliza Maniti (@itsjustannaman) January 16, 2020

This is really awesome.. — Tejinder Singh (@tejinde84059977) January 16, 2020

Too cute! 🙂 I love animals! 🙂 — MJ 🇮🇱🇫🇮 🇺🇸 (@IsRaeL777Amen) January 16, 2020

They r kinder than some humans — Linda Ness (@a1a697fbd80147c) January 15, 2020

ducks do not make saliva, they have to drink to swallow...the fish are smart and opportunistic b/c ducks are really messy eaters 😂 — TheFloof (@omgwtfbrb1min) January 16, 2020

Ducks like to dip their food in water when eating. Doubt they are purposely feed fish . — Lynn Schultz (@LynnSch43763189) January 16, 2020

READ: Selena Gomez's Hawaii Vacation Turns Scary As She Gets Stung By Man O' War Jellyfish

READ: Picture Of Spider Dragging Goldfish Out Of Pond Terrifies Netizens