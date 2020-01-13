Video Of Elephant Clambering Over Wall For Mangoes Breaks The Internet

'Unusually agile' elephant was caught on camera while clambering over a five-foot wall in an attempt to steal mangoes from the Mfuwe guest house in South Luangwa National Park in Zambia on Saturday. Ian Salisbury, general manager of the lodge caught whilst the giant was finding a way to haul over a wall on its four legs without hovering over.

Video Credits: The Bushcamp Company

Strange Visitor

The site has an annual visit from a family of elephants between October and mid-December but this elephant was late. Speaking about his visitor, Salisbury said that the adult male bull elephant was stranger to them who wanted to explore the region. He also added that the animal was obviously hungry and expected to get some mangoes for himself from the central area. Describing the hilarious event, Bushcamp Company which operates the lodge wrote, "This big guy wasn't about to let a wall stop him from getting where he wanted to go! He made it look easy, climbing over to come into the Mfuwe Lodge courtyard and then again when he left."

Read: Video Of Elephant Politely Kicking Woman Invading Its Privacy Breaks The Internet

Read: Man Trampled To Death By Elephants In Chhattisgarh

Salisbury also revealed that the elephant just chose the most direct route and made himself right at home adding that the guests were amused by the elephant’s attempt to climb the wall. Talking about the family who was staying at the lodge he said that they were out on the safari drive in the national park when the incident happened and that the guests felt really bad for missing the unique incident.

Read: Baby Elephant Cries Out In Pain After Being Hit By Train In Midnapore

Read: Elephant And Dargon Can Dance Together: Chinese Envoy On India Relations

Andy Hogg, the managing director of the Bushcamp Company captured the elephant’s hunt for the fruit as he wandered further into the camp. Speaking about the animal, he said it was very impressive that it could coordinate its four legs to get over the wall because the elephant was quite a major bull, maybe around 30.