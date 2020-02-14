Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Have THIS Quirky Wish For Each Other On V-Day

Actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have evidently been one of the hottest couples of Bollywood. The couple has been posting some adorable photos with each other for months now, sharing their sweet moments with their fans. This time around, on Valentine's Day 2020, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have taken to their Instagram and wished each other in a quirky way. Check out their adorable post below -

Also read: Farhan Akhtar-Adhuna Bhabani celebrate daughter's birthday, pen sweet notes as celebs wish

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's quirky wish for each other on Valentine's Day

Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram and shared a photo with girlfriend Shibani where he can be seen raising her hand upwards. Both Farhan and Shibani can be seen wearing happy faces with bright smiles. His funny caption also caught a lot of attention by fans who left adorable comments for the couple. The photo was later reposted by Shibani Dandekar who addressed Farhan as 'Bro' in her caption. Farhan was also quick to comment on the photo, check out their sweet conversation on Instagram below -

Also read: Karthik Calling Karthik released 10 years ago; Here's Farhan Akhtar starrer's best scenes

Image courtesy - Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Also read: Farhan Akhtar turns pap for Shibani Dandekar, gives Internet a sneak-peek of 'Paradise'

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's adorable photos on Instagram

Also read: Farhan Akhtar's trainer Darrell Foster reveals how he trained the actor for Toofan

Also read: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's combined net worth to make for a fairytale wedding?

Image courtesy - Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.