Video Of NASA Astronaut Reuniting With Her Dog Takes Internet By Storm

Rest of the World News

NASA astronaut Christina Koch, on February 6 returned to Earth after spending 11 months in space. Koch’s mission on the ISS extended 328 days.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
video

NASA astronaut Christina Koch, on February 6 returned to Earth after spending 11 months in space. Koch’s mission on the International Space Station (ISS) extended to 328 days setting a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, the US space agency said. Koch, who arrived at the space station on March 14, 2019, eclipsed the record of 288 days set by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson in 2016-17.  

Little Brown Dog was excited

Soon after her return, she took to Twitter to post an adorable video of her reunion with her dog. The 30-second long clip showed her dog LBD aka Little Brown Dog frolicking around as it sees its owner return after a year. Along with the picture, she wrote that she wasn’t sure who was more excited. Watch it here:

The post quickly captured netizens attention and garnered over 4.2 million likes in just a few hours. Users also showered her with heartwarming congratulatory messages. NASA also participated in the spree and posted a wholesome tweet. 

Published:
COMMENT
