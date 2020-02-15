Video Of NASA Astronaut Reuniting With Her Dog Takes Internet By Storm

NASA astronaut Christina Koch, on February 6 returned to Earth after spending 11 months in space. Koch’s mission on the International Space Station (ISS) extended to 328 days setting a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, the US space agency said. Koch, who arrived at the space station on March 14, 2019, eclipsed the record of 288 days set by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson in 2016-17.

Little Brown Dog was excited

Soon after her return, she took to Twitter to post an adorable video of her reunion with her dog. The 30-second long clip showed her dog LBD aka Little Brown Dog frolicking around as it sees its owner return after a year. Along with the picture, she wrote that she wasn’t sure who was more excited. Watch it here:

Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year! pic.twitter.com/sScVXHMHJn — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 13, 2020

The post quickly captured netizens attention and garnered over 4.2 million likes in just a few hours. Users also showered her with heartwarming congratulatory messages. NASA also participated in the spree and posted a wholesome tweet.

Today's antidote to awfulness: Astronaut reunites with her dog after almost a year in space. https://t.co/Fez7ZDm5nv — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) February 13, 2020

When your human comes back from space. https://t.co/Ec1hTlI8DN — Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) February 13, 2020

There are three kinds of happy:



1. Regular happy.

2. Dog happy!

3. Insane dog happy!!! — William Singourd, 🌈 #BLM #RESIST #ImpeachTRUMP (@WilliamSingourd) February 13, 2020

I watched your press conference live last night my GST time when you spoke of this doggy and this just fills me with so much joy 🥰👩🏽‍🚀🐕💓 — Mullet Cop Fan Account (@nicolexavier111) February 13, 2020

