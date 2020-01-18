The Debate
Video Of Porcupine Walking With A Kid Leaves Netizens In Awe

Rest of the World News

Video making rounds across the social media shows a little boy casually taking a stroll in the woods as the porcupine jaunts along his side following his trails

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

The Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan has shared a video of a porcupine taking a walk with a child and the internet is rendered astonished. In a video which is now making rounds across the social media, a little boy can be seen casually taking a stroll in the woods as the porcupine jaunts along his side. The forest services officers told the sources that the video was shared with him by a friend and he immediately thought of sharing it online.

Something one does not see every day.

Parveen tweeted the video with the caption, "Deep down we all are same. A little boy and his porcupine friend taking a walk. Though hugging a porcupine can be dangerous. Sent by a friend." People started to respond to the video delighted by the visuals that they said was incredible and something one does not see every day.

A user pointed out that the porcupines are a very friendly animal. He said that his friend had domesticated a porcupine in Malwan which was very “playful and happy’. Most users expressed contentment for the officer’s Twitter handle that they said was a “new favourite on twitter” that was sharing “simple charming lovely lifeforms away from the toxicity”.

The video has had 36k views over 3.7 likes and numerous retweets spreading the joyous post.The internet cannot seem to contain their joy at the innocent sprinting of the kid with his new best friend fllowing his trails. 

