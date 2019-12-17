Video Of Robber Clumsily Falling Off House Wall In Thailand Breaks The Internet

In an epic fail, a video of a robber falling face-down on the ground has gone viral on the internet. According to the CCTV footage, the robber was trying to climb over the garden wall in order to break into the house, when he stumbled and fell facedown. According to reports, the funny incident was captured in Bangkok on December 12. The video showed the burglar climbing over a wall that was apparently 7 foot before slipping and falling down.

Robber falls facedown

After falling down, the robber was lying motionless for a while on the floor before the video showed him using his arm to help himself off the ground. However, the person living inside the house came to know about the robber when she head her dog barking and saw the man taking the help of the wooden gate before climbing on to the garden wall. The owner then shouted at the suspect who then ran away.

According to a media outlet, the owner of the house said that she wanted to make sure the suspect is charged for trespassing onto her property, adding that she was happy when the robber fell down and himself because that stopped him from committing a burglary.

Read: Over 1 Million People Sign Petition Against Netflix Christmas Film Depicting Jesus As Gay

Read: Chrissy Teigen's Epic Reply To Troll Who Asked Her To 'cover Up' Near Daughter

Robbery goes wrong

A video went viral on the internet showing how a burglary in a California restaurant went horribly wrong. One of the burglars fell through the ceiling of the restaurant as she along with her partner were attempting to rob it in the Ojai area of California. The security footage, released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, showed a male suspect inside the kitchen of the restaurant. The footage showed a woman suspect suddenly fall through the ceiling, land on a kitchen shelf hard, and then falling to the floor.

BURGLARY FAIL: Suspect caught on camera falling through restaurant ceiling in Ojai https://t.co/1V1aRGfiTo pic.twitter.com/eOMRi58ovD — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 8, 2019

While the woman slowly recovered from the impact of the fall, the male suspect grabbed bottles of wine and stuffed them in a bag. The duo also accessed the restaurant’s cash register. According to the police, several hundred dollars and numerous bottles of wine were stolen from the restaurant, Bowls and Brews.

Read: WATCH | Antoine Griezmann Takes On NBA Legend Steve Nash In An Epic HORSE Basketball Game

Read: Jennifer Lopez Has An Epic Reaction To A Fan Urging Flight Passengers To Watch 'Hustlers'

(With inputs from agencies)