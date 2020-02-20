The Debate
The Debate
Video: Two-legged Dog Crosses Road, Netizens Laud The 'warrior Spirit'

Rest of the World News

An adorable video of a two-legged dog crossing the road shared by IFS official has surfaced on the internet which has wowed the netizens with a full heart.

Video

An adorable video of a two-legged dog crossing the road has surfaced on the internet which has wowed the netizens with a full heart. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service official  Susanta Nanda with a caption, "A desire changes nothing. But determination changes everything." 

Through the 13-second video clip, it can be seen a two-legged dog crossing a road. In the video it can be seen at first the dog falls on the road right after it gets down from the sidewalk, but then it gets up and continues crossing the road perfectly. As the dog crosses the road successfully, the onlookers look at the dog with amazement. The video has managed to garner 12.5k views with 1551 likes and 382 comments at the time of filing the copy. 

Let us take a look at how netizens reacted over the video. 

Dog takes bus ride

A heartwarming moment has surfaced on the internet which shows an adorable black labrador named Eclipse taking the bus all alone every day for a trip to a park in Seattle. The four-legged creature's adventures are well known among the locals and has won the internet. The picture was shared by a Facebook user which describes how the canine goes to the park by taking a bus all by herself. 

The Facebook user wrote, "Every day she leaves her house, by herself, and takes the bus downtown to the dog park where she spends a couple of hours getting exercise and making friends, and then she takes the bus back home again. She even has her own bus pass attached to the collar".

