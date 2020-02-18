Baby Monkey's Bond With Dog Is 'friendship Goals', Watch Video

A recent video of a baby monkey and a dog spending time together has caught the attention of the Social media users. The 45 seconds footage shared by a user is a depiction of friendship as an unbreakable bond. The video portrays a dog happily roaming around with his best friend, a monkey.

The user shared the video on microblogging site Twitter with a caption indicating that affection is a language every species on the planet understood and experienced. In the clip, an infant monkey can be seen sitting on the dog affectionately and eating bread as the dog takes him around, wagging his tail. The two best friends casually take a stroll enjoying each other’s company.

Video giving friendship goals

After some time, the monkey gets down but continues to accompany the dog wherever he goes like the Piglet did in Winnie the pooh. The social media users have hearted their friendship saying that the two made them miss their besties. People also thanked the user for sharing such a heart-warming and positive video. The video has garnered over 1.1k views as users continue to share the video widely on the internet inspiring each other and giving everyone friendship goals.

Awesome Twosome! So heart warming — ashagkumar (@AshaGKumar1) February 17, 2020

Thanks for this wonderful video 👏 — Timibanjo_ (@_timibanjo) February 18, 2020

Very true indeed...we need constant reminders like this to remain humane — ashagkumar (@AshaGKumar1) February 17, 2020

In a similar incident, a video of a porcupine, best friends with a child had rendered the internet speechless. The porcupine was seen taking a walk casually alongside a boy in the woods who it had befriended. The video was widely shared by the Twitter users that were astonished at their odd friendship.

Deep down we all are same. A little boy and his porcupine friend taking a walk. Though hugging a porcupine can be dangerous. Sent by a friend. pic.twitter.com/1DMf1Xeg25 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 17, 2020

