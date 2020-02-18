The Debate
Baby Monkey's Bond With Dog Is 'friendship Goals', Watch Video

General News

Dog happily roams around with baby monkey seated on him eating bread. Baby monkey continues to accompany the dog wherever he goes even after he gets down.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
baby monkey

A recent video of a baby monkey and a dog spending time together has caught the attention of the Social media users. The 45 seconds footage shared by a user is a depiction of friendship as an unbreakable bond. The video portrays a dog happily roaming around with his best friend, a monkey.

The user shared the video on microblogging site Twitter with a caption indicating that affection is a language every species on the planet understood and experienced.  In the clip, an infant monkey can be seen sitting on the dog affectionately and eating bread as the dog takes him around, wagging his tail. The two best friends casually take a stroll enjoying each other’s company.

Video giving friendship goals

After some time, the monkey gets down but continues to accompany the dog wherever he goes like the Piglet did in Winnie the pooh. The social media users have hearted their friendship saying that the two made them miss their besties. People also thanked the user for sharing such a heart-warming and positive video. The video has garnered over 1.1k views as users continue to share the video widely on the internet inspiring each other and giving everyone friendship goals.

In a similar incident, a video of a porcupine, best friends with a child had rendered the internet speechless. The porcupine was seen taking a walk casually alongside a boy in the woods who it had befriended. The video was widely shared by the Twitter users that were astonished at their odd friendship.

Published:
COMMENT
