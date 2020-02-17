Video Of Dog's Reaction After Seeing Its Own Portrait Leaves Netizens In Splits

Kaitlyn Adams, a professional art critic took to the microblogging platform Twitter to share the video of how her dog Gomez reacted after seeing its own portrait. The social media users were amused to see a confused dog barking at the craft wondering if it was another dog that had entered the home.

Kaitlyn tweeted that her boss got the portrait of her rescue dog Gomez crafted but the unveiling of the portrait didn’t go exactly as she had wanted. She said that after spotting the portrait of himself, her dog jumped a couple of steps in shock thinking that it was real. The video has garnered over 16.7K likes and has 1.4K retweets as users circulated it widely.

My boss got me a portrait of my dog and yesterday he thought it was real and I’m still laughing pic.twitter.com/V0xt1mf9nx — Kaitlyn Adams (@Kait2lyn) February 4, 2020

In the video shared by Kaitlyn, Gomez can be seen hopping around restlessly at the first glimpse of the art growing suspicious of the picture and closely inspecting it. He then starts to bark like a stranger had trespassed the house and shoved itself in a corner when he noticed that the portrait was still.

Read Engineer Stabbed To Death After Spat Over Dog In Rajasthan

Read Popular Dog Names In India Suitable For Your Female Furry Friend

The dog can be seen sniffing at the portrait

The dog can also be seen sniffing at the portrait in one segment of the video to have a better understanding about why the strange dog in the craft was immobile. He could be seen growing anxious as he moves in circle demarcating the territory. The dog lovers on Twitter flooded Kaitlyn’s post on Twitter leaving hilarious responses about the dog’s behaviour.

Some of the users mentioned the fact that dogs tend to act in this manner when they see an image that they cannot decode, in this case, of himself, that the dog clearly mistakes for another four-legged canine. Others compared the dog’s reaction to Oscar Wilde’s Dorian Grey, stating that this could be one of his reactions seeing the portrait.

"You really trying to tell me that's me?" pic.twitter.com/H4PLROcU57 — Associate VP of the Robotic Numeric System (@joebjay20) February 4, 2020

Why are you sitting there laughing?! Do you not see the vicious looking intruder?!?! — HarleyMonsterCat 🦇🐘 🐾 (@harleymonstr) February 4, 2020

Straight portrait of Dorian Grey — Mi (@AttornyBernie) February 4, 2020

is that your dog as like...a 19th century duke? because that's iconic. — MILA (@nomhursey) February 4, 2020

That dog knows its spirit has been stolen! LOL — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) February 4, 2020

just so angry about this intruder, how dare — succubus in training 🖤 (@mirrormyu) February 4, 2020

Read UK Woman Says Her Two German Shepherd Dogs Detected Her Cancer

Read Dog Sneaks On To Bus In UK, Ends Up At The Beach 18 Miles Away