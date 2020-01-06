Heartbreaking Video Shows Specially-abled Dog Being Abandoned; Netizens Fume, Force Rescue

A heartbreaking video of a woman abandoning a dog with a physical disability in Portugal has triggered outrage online. The video was captured by the surveillance camera of a private bus company in Cristo Rei neighbourhood.

In the clip, a woman can be seen halting a white car and letting out two dogs. While a black dog is ushered in soon after, the woman is seen shooing away the white dog which appears to have a disability in both of its front paws. The woman also shooed him away when he tries to enter the car. The heart-wrenching video was first shared by Ana Paula Scherer on Facebook, where it gained over 10 million views in 24 hours. The dog was later rescued, thanks in no small part to the clamour online, but the post left netizens furious nonetheless.

Netizens fume:

In a similar incident, a dog was found tied up at a Church altar in the United Kingdom with a heartbreaking note from his owner just a week before Christmas. The Staffie Cross was discovered at Sacred Heart Church in Blackpool on December 18 with a along with a devastating letter which explained why he had been abandoned in the first place. The letter by the owner revealed that he is a seven-year-old dog who is 'friendly' and because 'life has taken a really bad turn', the owner could not imagine the dog being outside 'cold and hungry'.

Another video which surfaced online and sparked outrage among netizens showed a dog chasing the family that abandoned him in Coyoacan, Mexico City. It was shared by a Facebook user who had witnessed the incident. In the video, the German Shepherd can be seen walking in front of a grey car driven by two women. The dog seems to recognise the women inside but as it approaches them, the car heartbreakingly speeds off.