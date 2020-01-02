Abandoned Dog At Church Found With A Heartbreaking Note

A dog was found tied up at a church altar in the United Kingdom with a 'heartbreaking' note from his owner just a week before Christmas. The Staffie cross was discovered at Sacred Heart Church in Blackpool on December 18 with a devastating letter which explained why he had been abandoned in the first place.

The letter by the owner revealed that he is a seven-year-old dog who is 'friendly' and because 'life has taken a really bad turn', the owner could not imagine the dog being outside 'cold and hungry'.

As per international reports, the letter read, “Please believe me when I say I haven't done this easily. My dog means the world to me and I don't know what else to do. I've no home or money now for him. Life has taken a really bad turn for me and I couldn't imagine him being outside with me cold and hungry. He is a placid, friendly, loving dog. He will be seven years old on 22 March 2020. He has got quite tender front paws, I've been treating them for about a month now but they are still sore. My heart is broken and I will truly miss him more than words can say. I hope he can be found a new home he deserves. I love you and I am so so so sorry”.

Dog will be rehomed

The church then took care of the dog and reportedly named him 'Cracker' and also called the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA). Inspector Will Lamping then picked up the animal and took him for checkup and Cracker is now being taken care of at a private boarding kennel.

If nobody comes forward to claim him, Cracker will be rehomed. Lamping reportedly said that the circumstances which led to the abandonment of the dog were 'heartbreaking'.

Inspector further added that 'it's so sad' to read the letter and realise how much the previous owner loved the dog. However, unfortunately, life throws 'pretty tough things' which can change the situation 'drastically'.

He further urged people to reach out for help through charities in case they are having difficulties in taking care of their animals.

