Vienna Shooter 'was A Lost Soul' And Wasn't Capable Of The Attack, Says His Former Lawyer

The gunman, who carried out the deadly Vienna synagogue shooting, “was a lost soul” who did not appear capable of such an act, the lawyer who represented him told CNN. The 20-year-old Fejzulai Kujtim was shot dead by police responding to the attack. On Monday, he had killed four people and injured 22 others across six locations in the city.

The Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer had informed that Kujtim was sentenced to 22 months in prison back in 2019 for attempting to travel to Syria to join ISIS. In December, Kujtim was released early on parole. The lawyer who represented the 20-year-old in 2019, Nikolaus Rast, told the media outlet that he had seemed “quiet, rather introvert” at time.

Rast said that he saw Kujtim more than a year ago and when he got to know him back then, the 20-year-old was a “lost soul,” who gave the impression that he was looking for his place. The lawyer added that no one would have thought Kujtim capable of something like this. Austria’s deradicalization association (DERAD), in a statement, had also said that Kujtim would have been related from prison in July 2020 even if he hadn’t been released on probation and ordered to participate in its program.

The Austrian officials have identified the attacker as Kujtim Fejzulai, a dual citizen of Austria and North Macedonia. Police also arrested two men from Kujtim’s hometown as they seek to establish whether he was part of a broader network. According to reports, the two men are aged between 20 and 25 years old and live with relatives. One of the two even has North Macedonian roots and the other Chechen.

Four killed, 22 injured

Meanwhile, the Vienna synagogue shooting shocked the world as it was the third terror attack on European soil in less than a week. The incident rocked the country as gunmen stormed 6 different locations starting with the main Synagogue in the city. Authorities urged the people and communities to stay at home or in a safe place as SWAT teams deployed were used explosives to enter the gunman's apartment.

During a press conference, Nehammer said, "There are four victims on the conscience of the criminal, at the moment we have information about 22 injured." He added, "The policeman, who was seriously injured while performing his duties, underwent surgery. According to the doctors, his condition is stable, the surgery was successful. It is important for me to note that the injured policeman was taken to safety by Austrians with a migrant background."

