Christmas Tree At A Spanish Resort Is Said To Be The Most Expensive Around The Globe

Christmas in one of the biggest holiday and festival around the globe. For this, a Spanish resort has reportedly put the most expensive Christmas tree. Read to know.

Most expensive Christmas tree

Christmas is known for decoration and among the top is a tree. To take it another level a Christmas tree which is said to be the most expensive in the world has been put up at Kempinski Hotel Bahia in Marbella, which is close to Spain’s southern coast. The worth of the tree is said to be about a whopping $15 million. It was peppered with red, pink, black and white diamonds, edible treats and traditional decorations, it also has high-value stones adorning.

The hotel collaborated with, Debbie Wingham, fashion designer turned baker to create the Christmas tree. It is said to be around £11.9 million ($15.4 million) for display at the resort. It has also given hype to the place.

Hotel guests and locals gathered in the newly renovated lobby of the resort cherish the glory of the tree, which was revealed on November 30. It is said to be unveiled by the Hotel General Manager Axel Bethke, the Mayor of Estepona José Maria García Urbano and the Haute Couture Designer Debbie Wingham at Kempinski Hotel Bahia at the annual event. It was the Christmas Market which was a day about luxury, art, charity and the local community.



Mesmerising handmade decor adorned the gorgeous tree, decorations. It has 3-carat pink diamonds, 4-carat sapphire, black and white diamonds, oval red diamonds. It also includes remastered and upcycled jewellery from high fashion brands like Bvlgari, Cartier, Chanel and Van Cleef and Arpels.

