Walmart Plans To Hire 150,000 People Due To Increase In Demand Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Walmart, an American retail corporation, is reportedly planning to hire almost 150,000 people in a bid to meet the increased demand. As per international media reports, the corporation will also be paying $300 million in bonuses to full-time employees and $150 to those part-time. The company also plans to speed up payment of the next quarterly bonus payments, which will take its payout to nearly $550 million.

The US retail giant in a statement said that the roles will be temporarily at first, but many will also concert to permanent roles over time. While speaking about the bonuses, the corporation reportedly said that it wanted to reward the employees for their hard work and dedication to serving customers in a time of an unprecedented national health crisis. The hiring of more than one lakh people comes as travel restrictions and lockdown measures in several US states and cities have led people to stock up on essential goods.

Walmart CEO said, “We know millions of Americans who are usually employed at this time are temporarily out of work, and at the same time we're currently seeing strong demand in our stores”. He further added that the company will also speed up recruitment by cutting the application process time from two weeks to 24 hours.

‘Take it easy’

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on March 16 urged US citizens to ‘take it easy’ and that ‘it will all pass’ in a bid to calm the people who are panic buying and leaving aisles at supermarkets empty. While the US President made the comments in a news conference at White House, the internet users were not seen impressed by the comments. Not only did the netizens point out the ‘disappointment’ of Trump administration's handling of the crisis but some of them also posted images of empty markets and declining stocks, which do not fall in synergy with Trump's assurance that he has talked to maintain the production of the goods.

Trump said, “But you don’t have to buy so much. Take it easy. Just relax. People are going in and they’re buying more. I remember, I guess, during the conversation, Doug of Walmart said that they’re buying more than they buy at Christmas. Relax. We’re doing great. It all will pass.”

(With PTI inputs)

