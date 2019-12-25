White-bearded Bank Robber Throws Stolen Cash At Passers-by, Wishes Them 'Merry Christmas'

An 'older-white male' reportedly robbed a bank two days before Christmas and threw the stolen cash in the air while wishing passers-by a Merry Christmas. According to an international media outlet, the white-bearded man robbed the Academy Bank in Colorado Springs after threatening workers with an unknown weapon. The amount stolen is still to disclose.

The man is identified to be David Wayne Oliver, 65. He was reportedly also arrested in a nearby Starbucks after the event.

The official police statement said, “An older white male threatened the use of a weapon and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was found sitting in front of a nearby coffee shop and was taken into custody without incident by responding patrol officers. Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department Robbery Unit responded and assisted with the investigation.”

The police told a local media outlet that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of the arrest. A witness Dino Pascale said that Oliver started throwing money out of the bag and then said, 'Merry Christmas'. Many passers-by also said that they tried to return some of the stolen money to the bank, however, and an officer said that thousands of dollars remain missing.

On December 23, David Oliver was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center following a bank robbery in the 00 block of Tejon Street. Police Blotter #27498 https://t.co/CjbvRoi0Lc



Mugshot: David Oliver, 65 pic.twitter.com/lNCJAwS9jE — Colorado Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) December 24, 2019

In another amusing robbery, a thief who stole a mobile phone and a clarinet from a Richmond music school had a change of heart as the suspect left a bag containing the stolen items and an apology note approximately 15 hours after the police department shared a surveillance video online. According to an international media outlet, the letter was typed in which the suspect asked for forgiveness. He said that his bills were piling up and his life mobility is close to nothing. The suspect claimed to be struggling but further added that this doesn't give him the right to victimize anyone. He apologised in the end and wrote 'shamefully I am to my grave'.

The incident took place on November 18 when a man walked into Music Tress School of Music in Richmond, Virginia. A camera behind the counter had captured the whole thing. While talking to an international media outlet, the owner of the music school said that the man was only in the school for a few minutes and took a valuable clarinet that the school had just repaired. The suspect had reportedly parked his car in a handicapped spot directly in front of the store. Bill Hargis, the co-owner told the media outlet that the man asked about buying a tambourine, which cost $8. Hargis said that he and his wife have still not decided whether to press charges as they are waiting for the thief to be identified and figure out whether this was a one-time thing or one in a series of bad notes.

