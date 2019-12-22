Massachusetts Police Department Finds Thief Behind Their Missing Toys

In a funny yet mischievous act, the US police department in Massachusetts has caught a four-legged furry thief who steals toys from a charity. The office dog was caught in the act while stealing toys that have been missing many days one by one. The officers in Franklin have been collecting toys ahead of Christmas to hand them over to the Santa Foundation, an organisation that donates presents to families in need during Christmas. When they noticed that the toys have been disappearing over the days, a thorough search was called on. Just then Ben Franklin, the therapy dog, was caught red-handed.

Dog caught in the act

Footage of Ben caught in the act with a baby carrier in his mouth was posted on the Franklin Police Department Facebook page. In the video, Ben eventually hides the baby toy under a desk where officers discover the other toys. Speaking to the media, Franklin Police deputy chief James Mil told that the facility is locked down so they knew it very obvious that it was Ben. It seems that when Ben saw the toys, he thought they all belonged to him, James said. He added that Ben had been banned from the collection room and the toys he had carried were replaced as he had gotten his slobber all over them. Here is the furry thief.

Monkey steals Birthday cake

In yet another robbery by an animal, a video of a monkey slyly stealing a birthday cake has started making rounds on the internet. The video, posted by twitter handle @Ffs_OMG, has garnered more than three lakh views within 48 hours in which a monkey can be seen stealing a cake and running away with it. In the video, a man can be seen celebrating his birthday and cutting a chocolate cake in a natural reserve. When the man cuts the first slice of the cake amid birthday songs sung by friends and relatives and offers it to someone not visible in the clip, a monkey slyly enters the scene and grabs the entire cake and takes it away with him. Take a look.

He saw his chance and took it 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7CJIe4GSni — Ffs OMG Vids 📽🔞 (@Ffs_OMG) December 16, 2019

