'White Christmas' Ad Campaign Buys Ad Spaces In Canada And Leaves Them Blank

An advertisement agency out of Halifax, Canada had decided to run a very creative ad campaign in which they have purchased roughly about Rs 5.41 lakh worth of ad space in the city and left it completely blank. The agency stated that the ad space was a gift to the people. The Ad campaign became known as the 'White Christmas' Campaign.

Creative ad campaign

As Christmas was approaching the executives of the company met up to discuss ideas for their holiday cards. Then the answer came to them, the best thing to do for the people was to not run ads. The advertisement agency Wunder purchased ad space on billboards, transit shelters, buses, ferry terminal, a full page of a newspaper and social media such as Instagram, YouTube and Facebook. On the spaces they bought, they left the place completely blank as a gift to the people.

The agency even went a step further by purchasing an advertisement on the radio just to put a long pause in its place. The agency also released a short film explaining to the public what they had done. The videos show people working on billboards to make the whites, the video also featured other white spaces next to bus stops and etc. The video plays with the soundtrack of The Drifters’ White Christmas.

In a statement released by the agency, they stated that they wished to do something for the people and that is why they spent all that money. The even added the hashtag #whitechristmas to their video's caption.

Commenters on their video applauded then for their great idea and said well done to them. One commenter expressed how she absolutely loved the idea and wrote 'HappyChristmas from Paris'. Another user replied asking what the Wunder ad agency could do for their company.

