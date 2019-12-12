White House Advisor Invokes Fictional Character In Talks Over China

Peter Navarro, who is a White House trade policy advisor is taking help of his fictional alter ego to engage in discussions about the on-going dispute with China. Ron Vara is a fictional character that Navarro has cited in his multiple books. On December 11, Navarro circulated a policy memo written by Ron Vara.

Navarro invokes his fictional alter ego

The character of Navarro while addressing the White House said that amid the trade tensions between China and the United States, US President Donald Trump could calm down the trade investors by publicly backing away from holding any engagements with Beijing. He said that it is important to assure the investors by announcing no deal with China. This will help in driving away from the uncertainty until the elections and using the tariff plan to secure a victory. Several bizarre incidences take place in the unconventional White House, and this one is the latest in the happening.

International media reported that the policy memo was confirmed to be authentic by Navarro. According to Navarro, the memo was sent from an email address which allegedly belongs to the fictional alter ego of Navarro. Ron Vara, an anagram of "Navarro" has been cited as an expert several times in the books of Navarro. As an expert, Ron Vara provides critical analysis of the issues surrounding China. One of the Australian scholars discovered the fabrication in October. This isn't the first time such an incident occurred. Earlier, the administrative officers who were reported to have falsely constructed their background and qualifications had to resign or were terminated from their jobs.

The policy memo was released days before the Sunday deadline in order to impose 15% more tariffs on $160 billion of China’s export to the US. Washington and Beijing continue to struggle with their trade negotiations during their phase one deal.

In the recent comments by US President Donald Trump on the on-going trade tensions with China, he said that the trade agreement will resume in 2020. Moreover, the Uighur bill which proposes the US President to denounce the abuses against the Muslims will impact the trade-deal required to end the trade war.

