Kenneth Faried Reportedly Waived By China's Zhenjiang Lions. Will NBA Teams Sign Him Up?

According to reports, Kenneth Faried was released by the Zhenjiang Lions after he played seven games for them. the reason of him being waived is yet unknown, especially since Faried was a starter for the Zhenjiang Lions. Reports also state that Faired might have suffered from an injury while playing.

Will an NBA team sign Kenneth Faried after being waived by Zhenjiang Lions after 7 games?

Miles Plumlee agreed to terms with Zhejiang Guangsha to replace Kenneth Faried, a source told @Sportando — Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) December 10, 2019

Kenneth Faried has been released by Zhejiang Guangsha, a source told @Sportando.

He has played seven games in CBA averaging 17.3 points and 10 rebounds — Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) December 9, 2019

He was getting more than $4M before taxes — Sportando (@Sportando) December 9, 2019

Faried had signed a reported $4.4 million one-year deal with the Zhenjiang Lions. As per reports, no NBA team was keen on signing him during the NBA 2018-19 offseason. However, it is too soon say that an NBA team will not sign him. In the NBA 2018-19 season, Faried played 12 games for the Brooklyn Nets. He played 25 games for the Houston Rockets, averaging at 12.9 points and 8.2 rebounds, which included 12 double-doubles. In the seven games played for the Zhenjiang Lions, Faried averaged at 17.3 points and 10 rebounds. According to reports, Faried might be signed by an NBA team in case one of their players is injured. Faried might be able to rebound and score better than most players that are available. Reports also claim that Miles Plumlee will be replacing Faried in the team.

