WHO Chief Asks Govts To Recognise 'really Concerning' Long-terms Effects Of COVID-19

Long term symptoms of COVID-19 are “really concerning”, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Speaking from Geneva during the UN agency’s latest virtual press conference, WHO Director-General revealed that some coronavirus patients were receiving long term symptoms, including damage to major organs and urged governments to ensure that such patients received necessary care. He also took the opportunity to denounce the “herd immunity” saying that the current situation wherein some people faced longer symptoms than others only showed how “morally unconscionable and unfeasible” concept of herd immunity was.

“Although we’re still learning about the virus, what’s clear is that this is not just a virus that kills people. To a significant number of people, this virus poses a range of serious long-term effects,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed on October 30.

Listening to @PaulGarnerWoof, Martha Sibanda & @Lythb7 share their experiences & array of symptoms, it reinforces what a dangerous virus #COVID19 is. Governments must recognise the long-term effects of the virus & ensure access to health services for those patients. pic.twitter.com/02kMdwU6RV — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 30, 2020

Read: 'That's What I Do': Barack Obama Shoots A Perfect Three-pointer On Biden Campaign Trail

Read: WHO Chief Tedros Self-isolates After Coming Into Contact With A COVID-19 Infected Person

'Fatigue, shortness of breath, cough'

In his address, he also described the vast spectrum of COVID-19 symptoms that fluctuate over time as really concerning. Listing a few, he added, “They range from fatigue, a cough and shortness of breath, to inflammation and injury of major organs – including the lungs and heart, and also neurological and psychologic effects. In addendum, he also warned that symptoms could overlap and affect any system in the body.

“It is imperative that Governments recognize the long-term effects of COVID-19 and also ensure access to health services to all of these patients. This includes primary health care and when needed specialty care and rehabilitation,” he added.

Read: WHO Chief Tedros Self-isolates After Coming Into Contact With A COVID-19 Infected Person

Read: J&K: Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Dr Saifullah Neutralised By Security Forces

Meanwhile, Ghebreyesus on November 1 announced he's going into self-isolation after coming into contact with a person infected with the Coronavirus. In a tweet, he said, "I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home."

