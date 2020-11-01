J&K: Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Dr Saifullah Neutralised By Security Forces

In a major success for the security forces in Kashmir Valley, the forces have managed to gun down Dr Saifullah who was heading terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir Valley. The encounter which broke out today afternoon ended with an encounter of Hizbul Mujahideen and arrest of another terrorist.

"Based on a specific input from Donald police that Hizbul Mujahideen chief Dr Saifullah is travelling to Srinagar, a massive manhunt was launched by Jammu and Kashmir police along with CRPF and raced along with one of his associates who was cornered in Rangreth area of Srinagar yesterday evening. All the civilians were evacuated from the area of Revista and an encounter broke out today afternoon resulting in the killing of Dr Saifullah and arrest of one of his associate," an official said.

Haling from Pulwama district of South Kashmir, Saifullah joined outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in 2014 and was an active member of Burhan Wani gang. After the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaaz Naikoo in May this year, Saifullah was heading the terror outfit in Kashmir Valley and was active in recruiting youth from South Kashmir in Hizbul.

Sharing details on the encounter of Hizbul Mujahideen chief, director general of Jammu and Kashmir police boxing said that Saifullah has been killed in today's operation and is a big sigh of relief to the people of the valley. Saifullah was involved in the killing of many innocent people including three policemen, truck drivers and Sarpanches.

Saifullah was also involved in the killing of three Bhartiya Janta Party workers in Kulgam two days ago. The attack was carried out by Hizbul Mujahideen along with Lashkar backed terror outfit The Resistance Front in YK Pora area of Kulgam district.

There were more than one dozen cases of atrocities registered against Saifullah and he has killed more than 9 people in Kashmir Valley in various terror incidents.

"Forces have managed to gun down more than 200 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir this year. 190 terrorists have been killed in Kashmir Valley while more than a dozen have been neutralized in Jammu region," DGP Singh said.

