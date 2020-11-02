'Nitish Will Join Lalu After Bihar Results; Wants To Become PM In 2024': Chirag Paswan

On Sunday, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might ditch the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the assembly poll results are out. He added the Chief Minister will join the RJD-led Grand Alliance and make yet another attempt at posing a challenge to the NDA in the 2024 general elections.

Reiterating his loyalty to BJP, Paswan said that Nitish Kumar has earned the epithet 'palturam' (turncoat) by virtue of his frequent acts.

"Nitish Kumar has earned the epithet 'palturam' (turncoat) by virtue of his frequent acts of paltimaar. He came to power in Bihar after a long political battle with RJD chief Lalu Prasad. A few years later, he snapped ties with the BJP, an old ally and ended up forging an alliance with his arch rival," he told a news channel

Citing Nitish's 20-month-long coalition with the Grand Alliance, Paswas recalled the time when Nitish Kumar along with Lalu Prasad Yadav spewed venom against PM Modi. Paswan further warned that the Bihar CM may once again cross over and try to form the next government with the Grand Alliance

"Fancying himself as a potential challenger to the Prime Minister nationally, (Nitish) Kumar, with Lalu Prasad by his side, spewed so much venom against PM Modi in the assembly polls held just five years ago. It took him just two years to dump Lalu and return to the NDA. Mark my words, he has been very caustic against Lalu Prasad during his election campaign, but given his disposition he may once again cross over, try to form the next government with the Grand Alliance, and even try to project himself as an alternative to Modi in 2024," Paswan said.

Earlier on Sunday, Paswan highlighted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's unpopularity and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being forced to conduct seven consecutive rallies in Bihar as he is aware that not a single person would vote in the name of Nitish Kumar. Paswan further said that PM Modi could have easily won the Bihar election sitting in Delhi.

"PM Narendra Modi himself is conducting so many rallies in Bihar. He is putting in a lot of effort because everyone knows that not a single Bihari is going to vote in the name of the present CM Nitish Kumar. The Prime Minister has to hold seven rallies in two days because Nitish Kumar is quite unpopular in Bihar. Modi Ji is working hard to substitute for the Bihar CM's unpopularity. Otherwise, PM Modi could have easily won the Bihar election sitting in Delhi," Chirag Paswan said.

Bihar assembly elections 2020

Polling in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was completed on October 28, with voter turnout at 54.26 percent. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

