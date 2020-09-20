WHO Gives Green Light To Protocols For Testing Of African Herbal medicines Against COVID

The World Health Organization on Saturday gave a go-ahead on the protocols for testing of African herbal medicines as one of the potential treatments for COVID-19. Notably, this development has come months after the attempts by Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina for promoting a local medicated plant-based drink with efficacy in malaria treatment were ridiculed, although the plant-based drink is widely used in Madagascar and also distributed in many other countries, especially in Africa.

On Saturday, a statement was circulated saying that WHO experts and officials from two other organisations endorsed the protocol for phase III clinical trials of herbal medicine for Covid-19 as well as a charter and terms of reference for the establishment of a data and safety monitoring board for herbal medicine clinical trials.

Recalls Ebola outbreak

Regional WHO director Prosper Tumusiime was quoted as saying by the international media that WHO will recommend for a fast-tracked, large-scale local manufacturing of any traditional medicine product if it is found to be safe, efficacious and quality-assured.

Tumusiime recalled the plight of the African countries during the Ebola outbreak and contended that COVID-19 has once again brought the attention to the need for strengthened health systems and accelerated research including traditional medicines, however, he did not specifically refer to Madagascar's plant-based medicated drink.

WHO Africa Director Matshidiso Moeti had informed media in May that African governments had committed in 2000 over the use of traditional medicines after the clinical trials like other tested and lab generated and researched medicines. He said he can understand the drive to find medicines that could help, but encouraged opting for the scientifically proven medicines.

