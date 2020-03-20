Katy Perry's Whopping Net Worth Is Everyone's 'Teenage Dream'; Details

Katy Perry is one of the most popular American singers in the world. Katy Perry started her career in the year 2001 and her career graph has only gone up ever since then. Her most popular songs include I Kissed a Girl, Hot n Cold, Teenage Dream and Part of Me. Read on to know her net worth as of 2020 as cited by various media portals.

Katy Perry net-worth as of 2020

The singer is worth $330 million as of 2020.

Every year, from 2009 to 2014, Katy Perry earned between $30 and $50 million from her album sales. She also earned from the sales of her merchandise, tours and endorsements. Between June 2014 and June 2015, she earned an estimated income of $135 million. Between June 2018 and June 2019 she has reportedly earned $60 million.

Family of Katy Perry

Born in Santa Barbar, California, Katy Perry is the daughter of Maurice Keith and Mary Christine Hudson. She has two siblings Angela Hudson and David Hudson and she grew up in a strict Christian environment.

