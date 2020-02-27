WHO: For The First Time, More Coronavirus Cases Reported Outside China Than Inside

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said on February 26 that there are more coronavirus cases outside China than those inside the country for the first time since it originated in Wuhan in late December. WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing in Geneva that the drastic increase in cases in Italy, Iran and Korea are “deeply concerning”. Since the cases linked to Iran have spread to Kuwait and Oman, and those linked to Italy have been tested positive in Algeria, Austria, Croatia, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland.

Ghebreyesus also updated that a day before, a joint team of WHO and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control had arrived in Rome to review the public health measures and to provide technical support. Moreover, WHO has also accused “too many affected countries” who are not sharing their data with the organisation. According to the official website, Ghebreyesus said that the United Nations health agency “cannot provide appropriate public health guidance without disaggregated data and detailed line lists.”

Further, while elaborating on the seriousness of the situation of the epidemic, Ghebreyesus said that the primary objective of all countries with cases must be to contain the virus. The international leaders, irrespective of the fact if they have any confirmed cases of COVID-19, should be prepared “for a potential pandemic” adding that there is no time for self-approval.

“This is no time for complacency”, WHO chief underscored. “This is a time for continued vigilance”.

'Not be too eager to declare pandemic'

Since the fatal virus has now spread to at least 50 countries, affecting every continent except Antarctica, the WHO chief has also said that the officials “should not be too eager to declare a pandemic” in the absence of “clear-minded analysis of the facts”. However, the UN health agency has still declared its highest level of alarm which is a public health emergency of international concern. Using the word 'pandemic' could give a signal that the coronavirus can no longer be contained, but Ghebreyesus said that it “is not true”.

According to the official website, Ghebreyesus explained, “Using the word pandemic carelessly has no tangible benefit, but it does have a significant risk in terms of amplifying unnecessary and unjustified fear and stigma, and paralyzing systems”.

However, he later added that the organisation will not “hesitate” in declaring the outbreak a pandemic if “it is an accurate description of the situation”. The UN health agency is closely monitoring the epidemic.

