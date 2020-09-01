WHO Chief: 'COVID-19 Spreads Easily, It Can Be Fatal To People Of All Ages'

On August 31, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a live-streamed press conference that the countries reopening across the world cannot pretend that the coronavirus pandemic was over. Citing the children going to school and employees resuming the jobs at the workplace, Tedros said that reaping the society without control was “a recipe for the disaster”. Further, the head of the World Health Organisation warned that the nations must get serious about suppressing the transmission of COVID-19 and save lives.

At a press conference, the WHO chief issued a serious warning, saying, that eight months into the pandemic authorities understood that people were tired but abandoning caution was not the option. He said that while he understood people were eager to get on with their lives, “we want to see it done safely."

“No country can just pretend the COVID-19 pandemic is over. The reality is that this coronavirus spreads easily, it can be fatal to people of all ages and most people remain susceptible,” Tedros said at the conference.

Further, he warned the communities about the disease’s impact on the vulnerable population, citing the death rate. WHO further urged the countries and communities to curb down the gathering at stadiums, nightclubs, and places of worship as it would only cause the coronavirus to surge. Tedros appealed to the nations to be thoughtful about “saving lives” and “protecting each other”. He reminded people that there were vulnerable people with underlying conditions and co-morbidity who could be more susceptible to the disease which can be fatal.

Enhance 'testing and contact tracing'

In an advise that asked governments worldwide to enhance the testing and contact tracing process, Tedros said, “Governments must take tailored actions to find, isolate, test and care for cases and trace and quarantine contacts.” He further indicated that stay-at-home orders can be overruled if individuals followed social distance, washed their hands regularly and governments initiate temporary and geographically-targeted interventions.

WHO listed four essential protocols to minimize the impact of the coronavirus and reduce deaths. It included preventing large events, suppressing gatherings, protecting vulnerable and individuals exercising precautionary measures. WHO insisted that the nations must adopt a risk-based approach to access which measures can be relaxed and to what extent. Tedros cited a survey, saying, low- and middle-income countries have been the most affected. He informed that WHO was developing a Health Services Learning Hub for countries to share experiences to stem the novel coronavirus worldwide.

