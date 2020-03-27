WHO Says No Evidence Of Airborne Transmission Of Coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently released a report wherein they have disproved a study that previously stated that coronavirus could possibly linger in aerosols. According to reports, the study claimed that coronavirus could linger in the air for up to three hours. The deadly coronavirus pandemic has infected more than half a million people around the world and killed almost 25,000 people.

As per reports, in their daily coronavirus reports on March 26, the World Health Organization stated that the experiment conducted by the researchers for their study does not accurately reflect the situation in the real world, and thus it cannot be held as definite proof of the virus’s airborne transmission capabilities.

As per reports, the WHO added that the study's findings did not bring any new evidence of airborne transmission since it was already known that the coronavirus could spread during medical procedures that generate aerosols. According to the WHO, coronavirus transmits through close contact with respiratory droplets from an infected individual, like coughing and sneezing. The virus can also be transmitted through materials that have come in contact with contaminated droplets.

'Encouraging signs'

The World Health Organisation’s European Office said on March 26 that it is witnessing “encouraging signs” as Italy recently reported a lower rate of infections of the new coronavirus. However, it further cautioned that it was too early to predict whether the worst phase of the pandemic in the country has passed or not. In a press conference, WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge noted that even now, the “situation remains very serious”.

WHO Europe said, that as of March 26, over 220,000 cases of the fatal virus have been reported in the continent and the fatalities have spiked to 11,987. This also means, that globally, approximately six out of every 10 cases and seven out of every 10 deaths have been reported from Europe.

