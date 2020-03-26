John Abraham Or Ishaan Khatter | Whose Chiseled Back Is Your Inspiration?

John Abraham and Ishaan Khatter have been known for their body transformation. John Abraham started his career with modelling and later on ended up in the acting field. Since then, he has evolved as an actor and is known for his killer dimpled smile and his chiselled body. John debuted in Bollywood with ‘Jism’ in 2003 which also starred Bipasha Basu in the lead role. John was nominated for Filmfare Best Debut Award.

On the other hand, Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter first appeared as a child actor in the film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi. Later, he made his debut as the lead actor in 2017’s Beyond the Clouds. Both the actors are quite active online and never fail to impress fans with their looks. Take a look at their pictures which will surely inspire you to head towards the gym to get those perfect back muscles.

When John Abraham and Ishaan Khatter gave inspiration for a chiseled back

John Abraham

Bollywood's hunk John has always garnered attention for his rugged look. The Force actor is seen flaunting his toned back in this Instagram picture. He also added a meaningful caption to the post.

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter to his Instagram handle to share pictures of his physique. His pictures showing a drastic body transformation were loved by his fans and gave major goals to his followers.

On the professional front

John Abraham was last seen in the ensemble comedy Pagalpanti and has many movies lined up for release in 2020, including Satyamev Jayate 2, Attack and Mumbai Saga. Other than that, he will also be working on Ek Villain 2 and 1911.

On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter will be seen in Khaali Peeli in which he will play the role of a Mumbai cab driver. The plot of the film revolves around a cab driver whose life changes when he falls in love. The film is scheduled to release on June 12, 2020.

