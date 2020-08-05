'We Stand In Solidarity With The People Of Lebanon': WHO On Beirut Explosion

On August 4, massive explosions rocked Lebanon's capital Beirut, which killed at least 100 and wounded more than 4000 people. The aftermath of exposition support started pouring for the ravaged Lebanon. According to international media reports, Dr. Mike Ryan, director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme has said WHO is assisting with the crisis in Beirut and stands in solidarity with the Lebanese people. He also added damage assessments should be continued, because there are many hospitals overwhelmed with causalities and people are still looking for the injured and the dead. WHO teams are on the ground. We have logisticians there and other things and we have already begun dispatching trauma and surgical kits from our regional warehouse in Dubai to Lebanon, he added.

Read: Beirut Explosion: Mike Pompeo Says US Ready To Assist Lebanon After 'horrible Tragedy'

Read : Injured In The Streets, Destroyed Buildings, Cars In Beirut

Pope prays for Lebanon

Pope Francis prayed for Lebanon during the weekly General Audience. The pope said "let us pray for the victims and their families and let us pray for Lebanon" and asked the international community to help Lebanon overcome its internal crisis. He offered prayers for those who have died in the explosion and their families.

Read : Huge Explosion In Lebanon's Capital Beirut; Hundreds Of People Wounded

Massive explosions rocked Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday, August 4, damaging buildings and wounding hundreds of people as a giant cloud of smoke rose above the city. Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab stated that 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at a warehouse near the Beirut port exploded in the huge blast. Shocking visuals from the site of the explosion have caused a stir around the world as people witnessed the scope of the tragic incident in Beirut.

(Image Credit-AP)

Read: Beirut Blast Live Updates: Huge Explosion Rocks Lebanon's Capital - 70 Dead, 3000 Injured