'The Woman's Hour' To Be Co-produced By Hillary Clinton And Steven Spielberg

Hillary Clinton is now working on a new drama series. This new drama headed by CW will be called The Woman’s Hour and is based on Elaine Weiss’ critically acclaimed 2018 book of the same name. Along with Hillary Clinton, this drama series will be also co-produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television.

Hillary Clinton is on-board to co-produce a new anthology series. This new anthology drama series is expected to be titled The Woman’s Hour. It is reportedly based on writer Elaine Weiss’ novel The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote. This novel was one of the most critically acclaimed books of 2018.

According to Variety’s report, this new drama series is at development at CW. Along with former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, director Steven Spielberg will be also co-producing the series through his production company, Amblin Television. Warner Bros. Television is also a producer of this brand new adaptation.

According to the media portal’s report, the first season of this anthology drama series will take a closer look at the suffragette’s battle to crumble the 19th Amendment. The 19th Amendment in the U.S. Constitution prohibits the states and federal government to deny the right to vote to its citizens based on sex. Every season of The Woman's Hour this new CW drama series will showcase the heroes who changed history and left a permanent impact.

The news of this new drama series comes two months after the 19th Amendment marked its 100th anniversary. Hillary Clinton reportedly brought this book to Spielberg’s attention. The former Secretary came across the book after Weiss brought it to notice. Weiss showcased some major parallels between the women’s suffrage movement and Hillary Clinton’s Presidential election battle against Donald Trump.

Apart from Clinton, Spielberg, and Warner Bros. Television, many other producers are also on-board for The Woman's Hour. Angelina Burnett will be serving as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Before adding her name to the credits of this project, Burnett executive produced Halt and Catch Fire. She also worked with Spielberg’s Amblin Television on the show The Americans.

