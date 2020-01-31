Woman Crowdfunds For Mattress As She Apparently Has 'hyperlexia'

A woman has gone viral after crowdfunding for a mattress because she apparently has 'hyperlexia'. 'Helen of Troy' tweeted about her difficult plight of the syndrome. She intentionally tweeted to raise awareness and "help people feel seen". Her tweets went viral and she decided to use her new found platform to crowdfund. Although, Helen did not just stop there and continued the thread to confirm everyone that was not bragging about being a super smart kid.
Wow I wasn't really expecting so many people to be seen by this thread, yeah, look it up, hyperlexia, it's a thing— Helen of Troy (@Nymphomachy) January 30, 2020
Helping people feel seen is its own reward but also I have dreams of owning a decent mattress someday so if you'd like to help a little... https://t.co/gZBylBryEv
It's weird to me that people don't seem to talk about hyperlexia more often— Helen of Troy (@Nymphomachy) January 29, 2020
I mean most of my problems in life stem from the fact that I learned how to read before my third birthday and that's set me up for a lifetime of being broadly incomprehensible
It feels to me like as you approach mastery of a language you eventually cross a threshold beyond which you steadily become LESS effective at communicating as your grasp on that language strengthens— Helen of Troy (@Nymphomachy) January 29, 2020
Knowing how to "simplify" requires an entirely different kind of intelligence
And that threshold at young ages is EXTREMELY low— Helen of Troy (@Nymphomachy) January 29, 2020
Like hey buddy maybe your three-year-old is great at communicating with YOU, and that's a fun party trick, but now none of their classmates can understand them and it's building resentment on both sides
See how that pans out
And—and I say this with no education on the subject whatsoever—advanced language skills, unlike a lot of other forms of advanced development in children, don't really appear to eventually bottleneck with everybody else— Helen of Troy (@Nymphomachy) January 29, 2020
If you're ahead of the curve at five, you will be at fifteen
