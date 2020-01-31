Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Woman Crowdfunds For Mattress As She Apparently Has 'hyperlexia'

Rest of the World News

A woman has gone viral after crowdfunding for a mattress because she apparently has 'hyperlexia'. 'Helen of Troy' tweeted about her difficult syndrome.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
crowdfunding

A woman has gone viral after crowdfunding for a mattress because she apparently has 'hyperlexia'. 'Helen of Troy' tweeted about her difficult plight of the syndrome. She intentionally tweeted to raise awareness and "help people feel seen". Her tweets went viral and she decided to use her new found platform to crowdfund. Although, Helen did not just stop there and continued the thread to confirm everyone that was not bragging about being a super smart kid. 

READ: Autistic Futures Trader Who Triggered Crash Spared Prison

Woman continues the thread on Twitter

READ: Bray Wyatt Reaches Out To The Family Of Autistic WWE Fan Who Got Bullied At School

READ: Robert Downey Jr Surprises Autistic Fan Whose Life Was Changed By Iron Man

READ: Know About Lizzo's Journey From A High School Flautist To The Grammy 2020

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SONIA GANDHI STAGES PROTEST
KISHOR: ANNOUNCEMENT ON FEB 11
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
INDIA LOOK TO TEST BENCH STRENGTH
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA