Woman Crowdfunds For Mattress As She Apparently Has 'hyperlexia'

A woman has gone viral after crowdfunding for a mattress because she apparently has 'hyperlexia'. 'Helen of Troy' tweeted about her difficult plight of the syndrome. She intentionally tweeted to raise awareness and "help people feel seen". Her tweets went viral and she decided to use her new found platform to crowdfund. Although, Helen did not just stop there and continued the thread to confirm everyone that was not bragging about being a super smart kid.

Woman continues the thread on Twitter

Wow I wasn't really expecting so many people to be seen by this thread, yeah, look it up, hyperlexia, it's a thing



Helping people feel seen is its own reward but also I have dreams of owning a decent mattress someday so if you'd like to help a little... https://t.co/gZBylBryEv — Helen of Troy (@Nymphomachy) January 30, 2020

It's weird to me that people don't seem to talk about hyperlexia more often



I mean most of my problems in life stem from the fact that I learned how to read before my third birthday and that's set me up for a lifetime of being broadly incomprehensible — Helen of Troy (@Nymphomachy) January 29, 2020

It feels to me like as you approach mastery of a language you eventually cross a threshold beyond which you steadily become LESS effective at communicating as your grasp on that language strengthens



Knowing how to "simplify" requires an entirely different kind of intelligence — Helen of Troy (@Nymphomachy) January 29, 2020

And that threshold at young ages is EXTREMELY low



Like hey buddy maybe your three-year-old is great at communicating with YOU, and that's a fun party trick, but now none of their classmates can understand them and it's building resentment on both sides



See how that pans out — Helen of Troy (@Nymphomachy) January 29, 2020

And—and I say this with no education on the subject whatsoever—advanced language skills, unlike a lot of other forms of advanced development in children, don't really appear to eventually bottleneck with everybody else



If you're ahead of the curve at five, you will be at fifteen — Helen of Troy (@Nymphomachy) January 29, 2020

