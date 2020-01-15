Robert Downey Jr Surprises Autistic Fan Whose Life Was Changed By Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr stunned a fan by appearing as a guest host at Ellen DeGeneres Show and putting his audience ‘On The Spot’ on Tuesday. The 10-year-old fan, Vincent claimed that his life was drastically changed by the ‘Iron Man’ and was astonished when Downey Jr surprised the audience with his appearance along with his Dolittle co-star Rami Malek. Robert invited Vincent's parents, Nicole and Andy Arambula, and gave them a cheque of $20,000 to help with the expenses of their Autistic son.

Downey’s roles inspire the Autistic kid

Vincent was hugely astounded to meet with the Avengers star and said on the show that autism intercepts his thought process and he is unable to express himself right this moment, but Downey’s Marvel roles inspired him excessively.

Downey asked about the boy’s condition to which Vincent’s parent Nicole replied that they had a lot of red flags that cropped up. The couple then consulted several people and the family members about their son’s behaviour before getting a confirmed diagnosis that he was on the autism spectrum.

Watch the clip of ' The Ellen DeGeneres Show' here

Iron Man mask helped the boy

Vincent’s parents also opened about how Downey’s roles transformed their son’s life, giving him insights to his journey. They said that at the age of 6, their son purchased his own Iron Man mask which helped Vincent to communicate. Andy, the 10-year old’s mother exclaimed that it was really painful for her son, and now that he has a voice, she goes in the past and asks him about not having the ability to communicate.

Talking about the instances when Vincent had his mask on at the Ellen Show, he said that it helped him talk, helped him hide his identity from the world. He said that his love for the character grew so intense that he even named his dog Mr Stark, along with the Arc Reactor name tag.

