Woman Delivers Impromptu Oscar-night Performance Of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow', Netizens In Awe

A video of a woman singing Lady Gaga’s Shallow from A Star is Born at a subway station has left the internet astounded. The video was shot by a content creator named Kevin Freshwater who hosts an online talk show and posts comedy segments on Youtube and Facebook.

For his segment called Finish the Lyric, Freshwater takes a camera and microphone to unsuspecting passersby, sings a verse of a popular song and then asks them to complete it. A particular woman's rendition of Lady Gaga's hit track Shallow from A Star is Born is winning the internet. As she exited the subway, the woman was stopped by Kevin for a game of Finish the Lyric and was asked to complete the lyrics to Gaga’s Shallow as he recorded it on camera.

This guy challenged strangers to ‘finish the lyrics’ and this woman passing by started belting out Shallow like she was performing at the Oscars, literally flawless 😭



📹: Kevin Freshwater pic.twitter.com/P8Vn5qj4Nn — Anthony | Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) February 18, 2020

Users delved into some of her old performances

In the video clip, the woman can be seen obliging to his request as she took the mic and began singing in a voice that ensorcelled the internet. The woman turned out to be a professional singer named Charlotte Awbery. The internet users were thrilled by Charlotte’s Oscar-winning performance and delved into some of her old performance videos and started sharing them online. However, Charlotte’s A Star is Born clip boasts the highest (over 15 million) views so far.

