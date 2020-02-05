Lady Gaga Goes Instagram Official With BF Michael Polansky In A Swoon-worthy Post, See Pic

Lady Gaga has made her relationship "Instagram official" with her new man Michael Polansky. Recently, Lady Gaga took to the social media site and shared a picture of herself sitting on her new beau’s lap and even added a sweet note to the post.

Lady Gaga recently gave a stunning performance during the pre-Super Bowl concert. Besides that, Lady Gaga is also working on her makeup line Haus Laboratories and her upcoming album. But most recently, the Poker Face singer surprised her fans by making it Instagram official with her new boyfriend Michael Polansky.

A few days back Lady Gaga was seen enjoying some quality time with Michael Polansky ahead of her pre-Super Bowl performance. But now, Gaga has made it Insta official with her new boyfriend and her fans could not handle this news. This post by Lady Gaga also included a sweet caption.

The caption stated, “We had so much fun in Miami, Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!” In the picture, Lady Gaga can be seen sitting on Michael Polansky’s lap while both seem to be enjoying some quality time on a yacht. Take a look.

Before dating rumour around her tech entrepreneur boyfriend Michael Polansky started making rounds on the internet, Lady Gaga was linked to few other eligible bachelors. The Bad Romance singer was previously linked to audio engineer Dan Horton in July when the two were working together on some new music. Lady Gaga was also rumoured to be dating her A Star Is Born co-star and director Bradley Cooper. But the pair always denied their rumoured relationship.

