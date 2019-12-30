Woman Furious After Boyfriend Gifts Her Cleaning Equipment For Christmas

A woman from Yorkshire, United Kingdom, was left furious after her boyfriend bought her a range of cleaning equipment for Christmas as a prank. Javed Easton wrapped up the items including a brush, mop, dustpan and brush, rubber gloves, toilet brush and an ironing board cover and laid them out for his girlfriend Chloe Hartshorne to open them up on Christmas morning. Javed also filmed the whole incident where he could be heard telling Chloe, 'Right, you can see your presents', before opening the kitchen.

In the video one can also see Chloe spotting the presents then glaring at Javed and saying, 'Are you kidding me?', to which Javed replied, 'No, I think they will come in handy'. While speaking to an international media outlet, Javed said that the couple had just bought a house together and had set a budget of $130 each for presents. Javed also tells the media outlet that apart from the cleaning stuff he also bought his girlfriend some earrings. Javed further also revealed that Chloe, on the other hand, bought him a more thoughtful gift, hotel vouchers.

Chloe further told the media outlet, to get some revenge she later also bought Javed a book about Liverpool's Champion League as she is a Liverpool FC fan and Javed is Tottenham Hotspur Football Club fan. Javed also said that they both share a good sense of humour together and Chloe will eventually plan on getting back at him as gifting the Liverpool book was just a start. The video shared on Facebook has already received thousands of views and likes. One Netizens also wrote, “You'll probably get more use out of them in your new bachelor's pad!”. While another wrote, “I'd have launched 'em out the window!”.

Woman proposes boyfriend by gifting him BMW

While Chloe is possibly thinking of a plan to get back at her boyfriend, a woman from China recently challenged the stereotype and proposed to her boyfriend in an extravagant manner. According to international media reports, Xiaojing asked her boyfriend Xiaoke on their one-year anniversary to take her to an exhibition mall where they had first met. With the help of her family, the 24-year-old surprised her boyfriend with a bouquet of flowers and the key of a BMW car. Not just that, she also gifted him the papers of a property deal and handed him the deed of a new house.

