Eiffel Tower Reopens Terrace For Parties As COVID Cases Drop, Check Guidelines Here

The terrace of the iconic French monument Eiffel tower recently opened for parties giving another reason for people to rejoice amid the coronavirus pandemic. France, which has reported 209,640 cases till now, closed the tower in mid-march. After infections in the country plunged, it was reopened for public on June 25.

Speaking to international media reporters, Patrick Branco Ruivo, the managing director of the Eiffel tower reportedly said that the terrace of the tower, which is 57 metres above the ground and houses a bar, could now host nearly 300 to 350 people, during DJ sets on every Thursday and Friday until August 28.

'People have forgotten coronavirus'

The tower was opened on conditions of people wearing masks and maintaining safe distances. However, since its reopening last week, only a few people have been following the given guidelines. Meanwhile, elaborating on the experience, a French student, reportedly said that it was the apt time to party in the open air adding that she felt like people had forgotten about the coronavirus.

According to official records, the architectural masterpiece gets around seven million visitors every year out of which 75 per cent foreign tourists. However, with a pandemic, most of the visitors in the future are expected to be from France.

As per Eiffel Tower's new visiting guidelines, anyone above 11 years of age would be required to wear a mask and all without exception would have to take the staircases instead of the elevators. “At first, only visits by the stairs will be available (second-floor tickets by stairs including a visit of the first floor). To ensure that ascending and descending visitors do not meet in the stairs, the ascent will take place from the East pillar and descent by the West pillar,” the guidelines in the statement read on the website.

Further, the guidelines read, the popular ‘Iron Lady’ in the French Capital would carry out “daily cleaning and disinfection of public spaces at the Tower” and “a limited number of visitors on the esplanade and on each floor will be secured”. Additionally, it said, to ensure that ascending and descending visitors do not meet in the stairs, the ascent will take place from the East pillar and descent by the West pillar. The monument’s site also mentioned that several significant signage and ground markings are being installed to implement physical distancing and remind the visitors of the mandatory health protocols to be followed.

