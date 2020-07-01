World's First International Telephone Call Was Made Between Canada-US On This Day In 1881

The world's first international telephone call was made on this day in 1881 between St. Stephen, New Brunswick in Canada and Calais, Maine in the United States. The first string telephone was invented by Robert Hooke in 1667 that conveyed sounds over an extended wire by mechanical vibrations. Then in 1844, Innocenzo Manzetti came up with the idea of a speaking telegraph, which became to be known as the telephone. Antonio Meucci in 1854 demonstrated the first electric voice-operated device in New York.

On August 10, 1877, Alexander Graham Bell using a telegraph line made the first long-distance call between Brantford and Paris. Bell was granted a patent for his electromagnetic telephone and the Scientific American journal published the same crediting him for the invention.

The same year the first commercial company entered the telephone business near Berlin. In 1878, Bell demonstrated the telephone to Queen Victoria following which the first permanent telephone connection was established between two businesses in Manchester.

World reacts to telephone

The telephone was one of the most sort-after inventions of the 19th century that saw the entire world talking about it from Queen Victoria, who reportedly termed it as 'quite extraordinary' to US President Rutherford Hayes who embraced the technology by installing the first telephone in the White House in 1877.

The invention of the telephone is credited to several people apart from Graham Bell, among those were Amos Dolbear, Antonio Meucci, Elisha Gray, and Thomas Edison.

